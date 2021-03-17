Margaret "Margie" Parmer

Margaret M. Parmer, 93, of the Mennonite Home, formerly of Leola, went to eternal rest with her Lord on March 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle (Moodie) Miller. She was the loving wife of the late John "Jack" Parmer, Jr. who died in 1993.
Margaret worked as a beautician for Parmer's Beauty Shop, Leola which she owned for over 50 years. A member of Leola United Methodist Church where she was a past Sunday School teacher, Margie loved people, especially children. She enjoyed being a Brownie leader; card club; and hosting many friends at her home in Mt. Gretna.
Margaret will be lovingly missed by: her son, William H. married to Sherry Millhouse Parmer, Lancaster; two grandchildren, Joshua (Holly Miller) Parmer and Joel Parmer; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Anna; a brother-in-law, Arden Kopp, Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by: a great-granddaughter, Mychaela Parmer; and a sister, Helen Kopp.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mennonite Home for the care they provided.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Interment: Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Memorial contributions are welcomed to the Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola, PA 17540. Furman's – Leola
