Margaret (Marge) Mary Darrenkamp, finished her earthly journey peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022, while surrounded by her children in Wellsboro, PA.
Marge is now in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a genuine faith that Jesus' death on the cross and His resurrection paid the price for her sins. She trusted completely in Jesus for her eternal salvation. Because she personally knew God's unconditional love for her, she readily extended that love to others. Marge offered open arms to everyone, especially to those who needed it most. She typically referred to her home as "God's House" and hosted many people there in their time of need.
Marge was born in Maple Ridge, PA, daughter of the late John P. and Mary Kentula Dill and was the loving wife of the late Raymond E. Darrenkamp for 54 years before he passed away. Marge also attended Living Hope Community Church
In addition to raising her four children, Marge worked with her husband, the late Ray Darrenkamp, in their small family owned and operated grocery store, Trailer Village.
Over the years they saw their family grow, and she loved nothing more than spending time with everyone together at her house.
Most recently, Marge worked at Dayspring Christian Academy in their after school program. She was affectionately called Nan by all the children, families and staff. She was there for 20 years, encouraging and inspiring daily with warm hugs, fun snacks, art contests and games.
Marge and Ray looked forward to their yearly trips to Sarasota, Florida.
Marge was the quintessential Victorian lady of Lancaster. From her hats, gloves and decorating her home, to her grace, poise and sensibilities of culture, she was classy, caring, and giving: a true genteel lady.
She is survived by three sons: Wayne (Donna) Darrenkamp; Ray Darrenkamp and George (Tiffany) Darrenkamp. Also, one daughter: Kimberly (Don) Garber. Fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Private Service will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send the family a condolence, or to share special memories about Marge, please visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »