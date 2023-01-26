Margaret Mae Scarchello "Maggie", 81 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday January 21st, 2023. Born in Mechanicsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Lynn and Adeline Farver and was married to Barry Scarchello for 62 years.
Maggie was a graduate of New Cumberland High School class of 1959. After high school she worked for Sears and Roebuck and later at All State Insurance. Her family fondly remembers her talent for cooking, and her grandchildren loved her Chicken and Waffles and amazing, desserts!
Maggie's giving and generous spirit, made her home the gathering place for all holiday festivities.
In recent years she became a fan of professional golf and Kansas City Chiefs football.
Her love of life will live on in her husband Barry and daughters; Teri Rippin married to Rick Rippin of Stuart, Florida; Wendy Guarini married to Tom Guarini of Gainesville, Virginia and son Dominick Scarchello married to Nicole of Manheim Township, Pennsylvania.
Maggie was very proud of her grandchildren Tanner Rippin, Tyler Rippin, T.J. Guarini married to Chelsea Guarini and Hannah Garbus married to Daniel Garbus; Dominick Scarchello III, Giovanni Scarchello, and her great-grandchildren Ryder Rippin and Sofia Garbus.
Maggie is also survived by her sister Diane Marshall married to Jim Marshall of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania and was proceeded in passing by her siblings Edwin Farver, Lynn Farver, Jr., and Francis Rudy.
Contributions in honor of Maggie to St. Jude's would be greatly, appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
