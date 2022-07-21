Margaret M. Tillman, 78, of Columbia passed away on July 17, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Harry Benjamin and Agnes Feeser Jacobs and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Margaret attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and Lancaster Catholic High School. She worked as an inspector for the former Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing until her eventual retirement. Margaret enjoyed tending to her flowers and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed shopping with her sister, Agnes. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Margaret leaves behind her husband of sixty-four years Norm Tillman of Columbia; two daughters, Robin, wife of Kevin Wallace of Manheim, Paula Amsley, companion of Kristine Barshinger of Mount Wolf; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Agnes, wife of Bob Blessing of Wrightsville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Moore; a grandson, Eric Wallace; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Amsley; three siblings.
Services for Margaret will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St,, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville