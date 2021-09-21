Margaret M. Stefanisko, 80, of Landisville, passed away peacefully at UPMC Lititz on September 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Marie (Boney) Kostic. She was the beloved wife to the late Michael Stefanisko for over 33 years, before he passed in 1993.
Margaret was born in Hazelton, PA and graduated from St. Gabriel's High School in 1958. She worked for 33 years and eventually retired from VisionCorps, which was formerly called Susquehanna Association for the Blind. Margaret was a very sociable and welcoming person. She loved meeting new people and hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at her house so all family could come together. She was quite the entertainer and her cherished grandchildren can attest to that. Margaret was known for her puzzle books and catchy sayings which will be sorely missed.
A beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Margaret is survived by her two children, Janet King (Jeff), and Robert Stefanisko, her four grandchildren, Kyle (Kasey), Colden, Kim (Jimmy), and Marah, her brother, Paul Kostic, her sister, Katie Berntsen, and many nieces and nephews.
A time for friends and family to pay their respects will be held from 10-11 AM on Saturday, September 25 at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, with interment to take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Margaret's name to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 OR Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.