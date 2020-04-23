Margaret M. "Peggy" Hartman, 82, of Mount Joy, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 under the care of Hospice and Community Care. She was the wife of Edward Hartman with whom she was married on November 2, 1957 while he finished active duty in the U.S.A.F. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Mary Reisinger Melbert.
Peggy was a lifelong member of Saint Peter Catholic Church, Columbia, attended Saint Peter Catholic School and graduated in 1955 from Saint Joseph's Academy.
Peggy was employed in sales and administration for over 20 years, being last employed at RWP Wilton Company.
She will always be remembered by her family as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Bret Hartman; Quin, husband of Sharon Hartman; Lea, wife of Byron Espenshade; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, J. Michael, husband of Marcia Melbert; sister, Anne, wife of Jack Fauth; sister, Veronica, "Bonnie" wife of the late Frank Martin. Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, John J. Melbert.
After a private family service, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Swamy, officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be made at
A living tribute »