Margaret M. ‘'Peggy'' Going, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the wife of Robert M. ‘'Bob'' Going, Esq., to whom she had been married 63 years. She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, to John and Anna (Karl) Gunselman.
Peggy graduated from Cocalico High School in Denver. She then graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Lancaster as a registered nurse. Shortly after marrying Bob in 1953, Peggy devoted herself to raising their family. Later, Peggy became a realtor and enjoyed a second career. A member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, sustaining member of the Junior League of Lancaster, St. Joseph's Auxiliary and the Hamilton Club; Peggy was committed to enriching her community.
While Bob predeceased Peggy, she is survived by their children; Pati Going Frey (wife of Phil Frey) of Lancaster, Robert Going Jr., Esq. of Lancaster, Thomas Going, Esq. (husband of Nancy Goldman Going) of Vero Beach, Florida, Julia Going Becker, Esq. (wife of Eric Becker, M.D.) of Center Valley, and Marian Going Grill (wife of Todd Grill) of Lancaster. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren whom she deeply loved: John, David, Oliva, Joseph, Andrew, Molly, Kevin, Hayden, Ben, Emily, Sam, Alex, Ian, Jesse and Brody. She was predeceased by her siblings: Anita, John, Donald, Dorothy Sweigart and Robert. She is survived by her sister, Mary Mahon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, Pa. 17603 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11AM with The Rev. Michael Metzgar as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass, from 10AM to 11AM. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Music of Everyone, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com