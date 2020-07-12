Margaret M. Garber Educator

Margaret Mary Garber, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away on July 8, 2020, at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Margaret Steever. She was the wife of Henry M. Garber who passed away in 1995.
Margaret was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and the State Teachers College, West Chester, PA. She taught first grade at Maytown Elementary School for 27 years.
Margaret is survived by three children: Kim (James) Lifton, Joan (Dennis) Hossler, and Tobin (Barbara) Garber; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a sister, Carol Ann (Robert) Schrader. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert T. Steever, Jr.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA. For online condolences, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
