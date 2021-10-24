Margaret L. Winegardner, 85, formerly of Reading, passed October 19th in Berks Heim. She was the widow of Boyd B. Winegardner Jr., who passed May 18, 2012. Born in Tremont, PA she was the daughter of Clyde Klinger and Esther (Mack) Klinger.
Margaret had worked many years at Tyson Foods in production and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Marcia Eager, Felicia Thies, wife of David Thies, Mary Shirk, wife of Rodney Shirk and Clyde Winegardner, husband of Caryn Winegardner, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Sheila Houck and grandson, Jared James.
A graveside service will be held in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, Friday October 29th at 12 Noon. Please visit www.henningerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601.