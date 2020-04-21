Margaret L. Bruner, 82, of Ephrata, PA passed away at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She is survived by a son, Robert Ludwig, husband of Danette Ludwig of Reinholds, a daughter, Gwen Worley, wife of Ronald Worley of Ephrata, three grandchildren: Jamie Worley of Denver, Josh Worley of Mifflinburg, and Kaitlyn Krajewski of Sinking Spring, and a great-granddaughter, Emma Worley.
She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara and Grace.
Margaret had a love for the beach and beachcombing. She adored her family and loved watching old movies.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
