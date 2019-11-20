Margaret J. "Peggy" Kline, 73, of Akron passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019, with her family by her side after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in Lincoln to the late John H. and Mary Emma (Miller) Bollinger and was the beloved wife of Ray Kline for 53 years.
Peggy was a lifelong member at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren. In her early years, she graduated from Maher School of Ventriloquism and entertained at various functions as a ventriloquist. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 1964 as co-valedictorian. She was a secretary for Dr. William Gross and Dr. David Revak of Akron and also for her husband's dairy consulting businesses for 35 years. She enjoyed cycle riding, attending her grandson's activities, gardening, decorating for every season, skiing, entertaining and going to their Mt. home in Allensville.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Lorie, wife of Brian Kerstetter of Lititz; adored grandsons Corey Kerstetter of Pittsburgh and Evan Kerstetter of Lancaster; a sister, H. Elaine, wife of the late Clyde Shonk of Ephrata; a nephew, Scott, husband of Angel Shonk of Lititz
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a nephew Steve Shonk.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm, at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 Middle Creek Rd., Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at the church, with services to follow with Pastors John M. Hess and Paul Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for their kindness & caring support of Peggy.
The family requests memorial contributions in Peggy's memory be made to Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Missions Fund, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center Central PA, ATTN: M. Elaine Eyster, M.D., FACP, Director HTC Central PA, Division of Hematology/Oncology, H046, 500 University Drive, P.O. Box 850, Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.