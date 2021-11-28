Margaret J. “Peg” Buckreis, 76, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Richard A. Buckreis, who passed away in 2015, and was previously married to the late David Auker who passed away in 2003. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Adrian H. and Ruth N. Heisley De’Vink.
Peg had worked as a secretary for RGIS and previously for Prudential Securities and Science Press. She was also an Avon Lady for many years.
She was an active member of St. Luke’s UCC Church of Lititz, where she volunteered with Lunch With Luke, Spring Fling, and the Christmas Bazaar.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed going to the movies, the beach, driving her Corvette and riding her Harley with her first husband. She was a member of the Twins Club, the Lancaster Corvette Club, the Harley Riders Club, and the snowmobile club. Peg was a positive person who put others first. She also loved her dog, Oreo.
Peg is survived by her sons: Troy A. married to Melissa J. Auker of Lititz and Todd D. married to Melissa S. Auker of Lititz; her grandchildren: Matt husband of Tess, Nicole wife of Jeremy, Justin husband of Brittany, Kole companion of Nicole, Kylee, Kaylee, Kollin, Jason husband of Amanda, Kendall companion of Shawn, and Jared husband of Megan; her great grandchildren: Mya, Cayden, Hope, David, Faith, Joy, Greyson, Evereley, Trent, Case, Hailey, Landon and Peyton; and her extended family: Nauvoo, Noah, and Ellie Flory, and Janette, Hannah, and Joey Mansour. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Garner, and Peg’s companion, Phil Dobb.
Friends will be received by Peg’s family on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 12Noon-1PM at St. Luke’s UCC Church, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 1PM. Interment in Witness Park Cemetery. Family will provide luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Peg’s memory to St. Luke’s UCC at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com