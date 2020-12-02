Margaret J. (Morgan) Beck, 89, of Lancaster, PA passed away at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Donora, PA she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Hardon) and Andrew Morgan, and the loving wife to the late William "Bill" Beck, Jr.
Margaret was strong in her faith and an active member of St. Philips the Apostle Catholic Church. Margaret was a member of the Red Hat Society, an avid reader and enjoyed baking and cooking. She and Bill enjoyed traveling throughout the world but most of all she cherished the time spent with family.
Margaret is survived by her children: William J. "Bill" Beck (Lynn D.) of Bowling Green, KY, Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Miller (Anthony) of York, PA and Robert T. "Bob" Beck (Kristen) of Harrogate, England; grandchildren: William A. Beck, Christopher J. Beck, John M. Beck, Andrea M. Hollingworth, Campbell R. Beck, Alec J. Beck and Isobel E. Beck; as well as her great-grandson, William A. Beck.
A private Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alzheimers.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com