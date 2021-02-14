On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Margaret Hummler (née Torr) died due to COVID-19 pneumonia. She was 88 years old.
Her devotion to family, acts of friendship, and creation of community improved the lives of many. Born in Moosic, PA in 1932, she was a graduate of Moosic High School; then set out to become a nurse, training at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Brooklyn, NY. She formed lifelong friendships at both schools.
After earning her nursing degree, she married her sweetheart Bud Hummler in 1955. Together they raised three children, and made loving homes and great friends in Norristown, Coatesville, and Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.
Her family will always treasure her memory, her great advice (mainly directed to her kids), her examples of generosity (to many charities including Hopewell United Methodist Church and Masonic charities), and the results of her many talents (hand-made clothes, Christmas ornaments, and care packages sent all over the world). She was always up for road trips, camping, family get-togethers, and concerts.
As a 40-year member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and a proponent of the church's Passion Play, Margaret took on numerous roles, including cast member, costumer, maintenance crew member, ticket issuer, and baker.
Later in life, Margaret enjoyed the Masonic Village community, especially the fellowship of her great friends at Sycamore North.
Margaret is survived by her children: Alan Hummler and Lisa Hummler, wife of James Morrison; grandchildren: Frederick "Buddy" and Marella (Murino), Kenneth, Ashley, Katie, and Jennifer; a great-grandson, Benjamin; a sister, Dorothy (Torr) Goffer, wife of Charlie; daughters-in-law, Jeanne (Chambers) and Brenda (Supplee); and nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Mildred (Martin) Torr; her husband of 57 years, Frederick Beattie Hummler, Sr.; her son, Frederick "Bud" Beattie Hummler, Jr.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Torr) and Ralph Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you continue Margaret's fight against COVID-19 by following CDC guidelines and getting vaccinated at your first opportunity.
Further information concerning future services for Margaret will be announced on Facebook and at the funeral home's website by visiting: CremationPA.com