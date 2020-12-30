Margaret Hoover, 92, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at home.
She was born in East Earl Township to the late Samuel and Hettie (Musser) Martin and was the wife of the late Isaac Hoover.
She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.
Margaret was a homemaker.
Margaret is survived by six children, Luke, husband of Ada Mae Hoover of MO, Ruth Hoover of Lebanon, Lucy Hoover, Verna Hoover, both of Stevens, James, husband of Ruth Hoover of Lebanon, Susan, wife of Warren Martin of Reinholds; a daughter-in-law, Ellen Hoover of NY; 30 grandchildren; 90 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Samuel Martin of Gordonville and a sister, Lydia Martin of Myerstown.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Hoover; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and seven siblings, Alvin, Paul, Sarah, Elva, Minnie, Esther, and Mary Martin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 1, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at Hopeland Mennonite Church, 490 Hopeland Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 9:30 AM at the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »