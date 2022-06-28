Margaret H. "Peg" (Overly) Kreider, 94, a resident of Pleasant View Communities in Manheim, formerly of Leola, passed away on June 26, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in East Earl, Margaret was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Laura (Horst) Overly. She was the loving wife of the late C. Theron Kreider, with whom she married on December 11, 1948 and shared seventy one loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on February 17, 2020.
Margaret was a homemaker. She loved to have her family come to her home to make meals for them. She also loved spending time with family at the shore and the mountains.
Margaret volunteered with the Red Cross at Lancaster General Hospital for twenty-five years. For many years in the summer, she hosted Fresh Air children from New York City. She also served in the nursery at Calvary Church in Lancaster, PA, where she was a member for many years.
Surviving is a son: Terry D. husband of Diane J. Kreider of Akron and her two daughters: Betty J. Kreider of Ephrata and Joan M. Kreider of New Holland. Two grandchildren: Bradley S. husband of Marilyn M. Kreider, Jill A. wife of Ryan Sweigart. Five great-grandchildren: Leah, Abigail and Daniel Kreider, Kolton and Owen Sweigart. Siblings: Alfred Overly, Hiram Overly and Ed Overly. In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her sisters: Betty, Millie and Mary, brothers: John, Chet, Harvey and Ken Overly.
Margaret will always be remembered for her kind and loving spirit and her love for her heavenly father. She had a heart for serving and helping others who were less fortunate.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Pleasant View staff for their excellent care.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Rancks United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Global Missions Fund of Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster PA 17601 or Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17604.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with funeral arrangements.