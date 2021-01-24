Margaret H. (Hamilton) Crothers

Margaret Tench (Hamilton) Crothers, 88, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Born in White Plains, NY she was the daughter of the late Sarah Ellen (Tench) and James Hamilton. She was the beloved wife to James L. Crothers for over 67 years. Margaret graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and earned her bachelors and master's degrees from Millersville University. She was a registered nurse for her entire career and was employed by Lancaster General Hospital, Easter Seals, and most recently as school nurse for the School District of Lancaster. She worked for over 10 years as an EMT/Crew Chief at West End Ambulance and was a member of the AIDS HIV Committee in the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania.
Margaret was a member at St. John's Episcopal Church. Margaret was also a renowned breeder of Labrador Retrievers. She was a life member of the Lancaster Kennel Club, the National Labrador Retrievers Club, Inc., and a founding member of the Labrador Retriever Club of the Potomac. Margaret was a multiple Westminster Show winner with several of her champion dogs and known for her showing, obedience work and judging. Margaret also enjoyed researching her family genealogy. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, James, Margaret is survived by four children: James L.H. Carruthers of Bethlehem, PA, Jonathan A. Crothers (Nancy S.) of Lancaster, PA, Julia C. Christel of Herndon, VA and Alice C. Hanshaft (Jan D.) of Winter Park, FL; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, John MacKenzie Hamilton of Richboro, PA as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Grupp.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by interment in Shrewsbury Parish Church Cemetery in Kennedyville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nursing Education and Excellence at lancastergeneralhealth.org.
