Margaret H. Ginter, 93, formerly of Conestoga, PA, peacefully entered her Lord's presence on Thursday evening, February 24, 2022 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim. Born in Conestoga Twp., she was the daughter of the late A. Huber and Elizabeth Greider Harnish. She was the beloved wife of C. Elmer Ginter for 73 years prior to his passing in 2020.
Margaret was a member of the former Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Millersville and a 1946 graduate of the former Manor-Millersville High School. After her children were grown, she was employed for many years as an insurance underwriter until she retired. Even though she worked outside the home, she considered being a homemaker, wife, and mother her most important role.
Margaret was a warm and caring person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends and helping others. She was known for her hospitality, handing down many of her favorite recipes, always room for one more at the table.
She is survived by three children, Jim Ginter, Betsy (Bruce) Sauder, and Bill (Judy) Ginter; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margaret's memory to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.