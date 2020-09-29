Margaret Godshall

Margaret Phillips Godshall, 89, of Mount Joy, PA, died peacefully on September 27, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the widow of R. Theodore "Ted" Godshall, an information specialist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Margaret was born in 1931 in Huntingdon County, PA, to the late Pearl Kling Phillips and David Moore Phillips. She graduated from Huntingdon High School and worked for five years as a legal secretary to Newton Taylor, Sr., of Huntingdon, PA.
In 1960, Margaret and Ted moved to Mount Joy when Ted was offered a job as an editor with the Lancaster New Era newspaper. Together they raised their five children in Mount Joy while Margaret worked as a Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council neighborhood chairman and later as a Parts Inventory Clerk for the former SICO Oil Company in Mount Joy, from which she retired in 1997 after 25 years of service.
Margaret was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy and the Mount Union Chapter No. 280 of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her three daughters, Susan Sylvia of Mount Joy, Ruth Matunis, wife of Frank, of Yardley, PA, and Elizabeth Gottschalk of Jersey City, NJ, as well as two sons, William "Bill" Godshall, husband of Chris Gale, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Robert "Bob" Godshall, husband of Judy, of Mount Joy. Margaret is also survived by five grandchildren: Amanda Sylvia-Ng, wife of Derrick Ng, of Richmond Hill, NY, Anthony Sylvia, husband of Brandy, of Franklin, VA, Andrew Sylvia, of Lexington Park, MD, Matthew Matunis of Carrboro, NC, and Stephen Matunis of Raleigh, NC. In addition, she is survived by long-time family friend, Annette "Lynnie" Bonawitz, of Ephrata, PA, and sisters-in-law Barbara Sue Fine, wife of Dalton, of Spring Mills, PA, and Elaine Bartow of Williamsburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy, PA. Arrangements are being handled by Sheetz Funeral Home of Mount Joy. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no formal viewing or funeral. The family will hold a private graveside ceremony in Centre County, PA, for immediate family members only.