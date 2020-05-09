Margaret G. Duraski, 82 formerly of Columbia, PA died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Colonial Manor in York, PA. She was the wife of the late Robert Duraski, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2001. They were married for 46 years. She and her husband owned and operated Duraski's Hotel in Columbia from 1974 until 1985. She was formerly a Beautician.
Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Gunther.
Surviving is a daughter: Margaret wife of Robert E. Turnbaugh of Spring Grove, PA., sons: Glenn husband of Shana Duraski of East Prospect, PA and Robert Duraski, Jr. of Columbia, PA., 2 grandchildren, brother: Steven husband of Ann Gunther of Columbus, Ohio and a sister: Trudy of New Hampshire.
Private Viewing and Services will be held for Margaret's Family. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to PA. SPCA 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
