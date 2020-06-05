Margaret Elizabeth Edkin, 96, passed away on June 3, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. Born Margaret E. Moyer on May 8, 1924 to the late Ethel and Joseph Moyer in Lebanon, PA, she was the third of seven children and graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School.
Following high school, she worked for a time at a local bank until meeting her future husband, Thomas H. Edkin. They celebrated 46 years of marriage prior to his death in 1993.
She dedicated her life to her family, raising eight children beginning in 1948. She remained a strong presence in her family's life, hosting family gatherings at her home well into her 90+ years. In addition to raising a large family, "Betty" and Tom were longtime members of the Lebanon Country Club, becoming very active with its golfing community. During her time with the Club's Women's Group, Betty was celebrated as Woman's Champion and joined her husband as a member of the Hole-in-one Club. In addition to golfing, Betty enjoyed playing bridge, reading, knitting, needle point, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her children, in-laws, 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was a life-long member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Lebanon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered in the Church office for several years.
She is survived by three daughters: Dianne Stott, wife of Craig; Linda Yabiku, wife of Don; Barbara Fegan, wife of Robert; three sons: David, husband of Crystal; William, partner of Jill; and Stephen, husband of Clarissa; two sisters; Mary Faust and Nancy Dohner; a brother, John Moyer; 20 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons; Thomas J. and Michael A; two brothers, Richard and Kenneth; and her sister, Grace Minnich.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Margaret's memory, to Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042, or to a charity of your choice.