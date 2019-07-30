Margaret Elizabeth Brubaker, 99, of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA, formerly of Fairmount IN, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Margaret was born on January 3, 1920 to Charles & Lola Schoby of Wabash County, IN. She graduated from Lincolnville High School & Marion Business College.
She was married to Lloyd Brubaker on November 5, 1939.They had two children, Judith & David. She joined Church of the Brethren in 1940 and attended regularly until moving to PA. Margaret worked for Madison Grant School Corporation, five years at Liberty and 24 years as secretary of Park Elementary in Fairmount.
In 1995 Margaret moved to Brethren Village Retirement Home in Lancaster County, PA to be near her son and his family. For thirteen years she volunteered in their grocery, gift and thrift shops where she became well-known to both residents and staff.
Margaret loved to arrange flowers from her backyard in Fairmount for her church, did all kinds of craft work, her favorite being counted cross-stitch. She was known for never neglecting to send a birthday, anniversary, or get well card to family & friends. Every Christmas she would make dozens of cookies, candy, and tea rings to share with loved ones.
Surviving are her daughter Judy & her husband Charles Hendricks, of Sarasota Florida, and son David of Lititz, PA. She has two granddaughters Dawn Hendricks, married to Joseph Mayes of Englewood, FL, and April Hendricks, married to Thom Mazak of Leesburg, FL. Also two grandsons Peter Brubaker, married to Erin Swaney of Austin, Texas and Robin Brubaker & Meghan Dabkowski of New Castle, DE. Margaret has two sisters Mary Keffaber of North Manchester, IN, and Ruth Martin of Santa Barbara CA, one brother Paul Schoby of Seattle, WA. She was proceeded in death by daughter-in-law Lucy, sisters Mildred & Marie and brothers Roy, Ben, David, and Bill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to:The Library for the Blind, 4724 Baum Blvd.,Pittsburg PA 15213
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Local arrangements are being handled by the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome and cremation services.