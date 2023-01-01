Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Little, 94, of Quarryville, entered into rest peacefully at her home on Monday, December 26, 2022. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Sarah E. (Gittens) Riley. She was the loving wife of the late H. Joseph Little for 64 years at the time of his passing in 2017.
Betty was a true caregiver, a trait which served her well as a long-time Registered Nurse. Betty graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and went on to work as a surgical and private duty nurse. She served as the Assistant Director of Nursing at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community for many years, retiring in 1992. Betty was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, where she was well known at the bake sales for the Good Samaritan with her "sugar cookies with 2 raisins." She also worked on the St. Catherine Christmas mice project, where each year the mice sported different outfits to adorn the Christmas trees. Betty enjoyed cooking, traveling, entertaining guests and baking her famous sugar cookies. She and her late husband were strong supporters of the Solanco Wrestling Assoc. and were supportive of all their children's endeavors.
Betty is survived by 4 children: Mary Beth (Philip) Hellberg of Leola; Maureen Wheeler of Quarryville; John (Tracey) Little of Lampeter; and Kevin (Laura) Little of Middletown. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Stephanie Hellberg Scott, Christine Marie Hellberg, Adam Little, Heather (Little) Bitterman, Courtney Jason Wheeler, Ryan Wheeler, Roman Wheeler, Alexandra Little, Garrett Little and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Riley and a sister Jeanne Froetschel.
The family would like to thank the staff of By Your Side Home Care for the care they gave to Betty.
A service schedule will be published in the near future.
Online guestbook at
A living tribute »