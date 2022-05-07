Margaret E. Wyble, 99, of New Holland, PA passed away at home on May 3, 2022. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Martin) Esbenshade. She was preceded in death by: a half brother Aaron Esbenshade (Ella); and sisters Velma Weaver (Harlan), Viola Buch (Roy), Bertha Martin (Leon), Helen Esbenshade, Alice Horst (Earl), Anna Mary Horst (David).
Margaret is survived by: her children Robert R. (Naomi now deceased), Glenn C. Wyble (Janice), Marlene M. Geissinger, (Lamar), Carylon M. Wyble, Gerald L. Wyble (Cheryl), Mary Jane Martin (Dale now deceased); nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She loved family gatherings when she could spend time with her children, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Margaret was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church in Leola, PA. While living on a farm with her husband Paul, she was an avid gardener and seamstress. In addition to gardening, she was a self taught artist, and enjoyed painting birds, flowers and scenery. She also enjoyed crafts. After leaving the farm, she had numerous jobs as a baker. Her last place of employment was Yoder's in New Holland, PA setting up the early morning breakfast bar and waitressing.
Viewings will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Road, Leola and on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 9-10 A.M. followed by the funeral service at 10 A.M. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Groffdale
Mennonite Church, 168 Groffdale Road, Leola, PA 17540 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O.Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Furman's -- Leola