Margaret E. Sing

Margaret E. "Marge" Sing, 62, of East Petersburg, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital following a short illness. She was the loving wife of Douglas Sing, and they would have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on June 21stst. Born October 13, 1958 in West Conshohocken, Marge was the daughter of Ann (Murphy) Leister of Lititz and the late Ronald Leister, Sr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Leister, Jr.
Marge graduated from Manheim Township High School, and recently retired from JCPenney as the optical manager. Prior to that, she was employed in the motor coach travel industry at Kaplan Tours (New London, CT), Conestoga Tours, and Brunswick Tours. Marge was of the Lutheran faith and extremely dedicated to her family. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, vacationing in the Outer Banks and Ocean City, MD, and crabbing on the Chester River, MD.
In addition to her husband and mother, Marge is survived by her children; Jeffrey Sing (Susanna Zellefrow) of Ephrata, Jennifer Sing Gardula of Bernville, Kenneth Sing (Candice Bortner) of Lancaster, and Laura Sing Funt (Andrew) of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren; Ethan Nace, Abigail and Meghan Gardula, Ayden and Jason Sing; sisters, Sharon Leister Combies of Waterford, CT and Donna Leister Raposo of New Bedford, MA; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
The family would like to thank the Lancaster General Hospital/ICU 6 Lime for their dedicated support and care of Marge during her illness.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will begin receiving guests starting at 12:30 PM until the time of the service. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
