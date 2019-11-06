Margaret E. Scanlon, 98, of Lititz, and formerly of Pittsfield, MA, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Moravian Manor Inc., Lititz. Born in Pittsfield, MA, Margaret was the daughter of the late George R. and Elizabeth Sultzer Klupfel. She was the loving wife of the late George Thomas Scanlon. Margaret was a former member of Sacred Heart Church, Pittsfield, MA, and was a current member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Pittsfield, MA, and later went on to Secretarial School. After graduation Margaret became the Executive Secretary for Windsor Mountain School, Lenox, MA, and LaSalle School, Albany, NY. She enjoyed traveling and had a close bond with both of her sisters.
Surviving is a son, Thomas husband of Kathleen Scanlon, of Ephrata, two granddaughters, Kelly Cassidy, wife of Jeremiah and Kristin Webster, wife of Bradley, seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Sam, Jeremiah, Simon, and Jude Cassidy, Abigail and Claire Webster, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death in addition to her husband are her two beloved sisters, Cecilia Killfoile, wife of Eugene, and Gertrude Fairweather, wife of Paul.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Margaret's Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Reverend James J. O'Blaney, C.Ss.R., as celebrant. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Witness Park Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Margaret's memory to Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543, or to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.