Margaret E. (Sandoe) Musser, 90, of New Holland, passed away on February 21, 2022 after an extended stay at Mississippi Care Center. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Harner and Flo (Eshelman) Sandoe.
She was the loving wife of the late Harvey G. Musser, with whom she married on November 26, and shared fifty-five loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on November 7, 2005.
She was employed as a salesperson for C&H Musser Meats.
Margaret is survived by a son; Douglas and his wife Jane (Crumby) Musser, grandchildren; Churita, Kristi, Elisha, Rachel and Adam, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law; Deborah (Redcay) Musser. In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her son; Robert Musser and five siblings.
A viewing will be held on Friday February 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland PA 17557. A graveside service at Ranck's UM Church Cemetery will be held immediately following the viewing.
