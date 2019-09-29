Margaret E. Richardson

Margaret "Margie" E. Richardson, 89, resident of Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community, Narvon, passed away Fri., Sept. 27, 2019. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Carl B. & Myrtle M. (Stork) Musselman and the loving wife of John Stephen Richardson, Jr., until his passing in 1983.
Margie was the valedictorian of her college class. She established a career in clothing merchandising; she was a clothing buyer and worked for companies in New York & New Orleans. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining guests in her home. A jewelry & antique enthusiast, she owned The Cottage antique store in Wakefield, RI. Margie enjoyed being surrounded by friends, she loved to tell stories and was genuinely interested in the lives of others. She was also a talented musician, and for many years she was the organist and pianist at St. Paul's UCC in Bowmansville.
Margie is survived by two children, Stephen S. (Rita) Richardson of Warwick, RI and Heather M. Davis of Muhlenberg; a brother, Theodore W. (Margaret A. McConnell) Musselman of Adamstown; four grandchildren, Amber Starr, Jade Starr, Scott Richardson, & Matthew Richardson; & 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Carl Thomas Musselman.
Interment is private at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.