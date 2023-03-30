Margaret E. Reitz, 91, died peacefully at her home at Brethren Village in Lititz, on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was the wife of the late Paul D. Reitz for over 68 years.
Margaret and Paul operated a B & B in their Smoketown home for 30+ years, after farming and raising their three children.
She was a long-time member of Grace Point Church, formerly Paradise Mennonite Church.
Born in Lancaster, Margaret was the daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (Rohrer) Benner. She is survived by a son, Kenneth Reitz (Carol), New Providence; two daughters, Jeanette Felix (Christopher), Lancaster, and Elizabeth Carlson (Blair), Minneapolis; four grandchildren, Melissa Reitz Weaver (Philip), Megan Carlson Bongoyok, Eleanor Carlson Kramer, and Shawn Felix; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Nathan Weaver.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at Grace Point Church, 8 South Singer Avenue, Paradise, PA from 9 AM to 11 AM. A service honoring Margaret's life will begin at 11 AM with Pastor Tim Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Margaret's memory can be given to Nexus for Good (Haiti Mission), 944 Bentley Ridge Blvd., Lancaster, PA 17602 or GoodWORD Partnership ( International Evangelism), PO Box 24104, Minneapolis, MN 55424.
