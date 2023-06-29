Margaret E. Popp, 91, formally of Reading passed away peacefully June 25, 2023. She was born to the late Leroy and Alice and Diener in Reading, PA where she graduated from Mt. Penn High School. In the 50's she spent some time working at WHUM Radio and the Reading Fair. From there she settled into being a homemaker.
Margaret married the late Earl A. Popp with whom she spent 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2019. She was devout in her faith and member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Margaret was a member of the Dutch Maid Bowling league and participated in the sport well into her 80s. She was also a member of Lancaster Women's Club and was active in the Girl Scouts. In her leisure time she enjoyed puzzles, stitching and sewing.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Suzanne M. Sheidy; five granddaughters, six great-grandchildren; and her siblings Richard Diener, David Diener, Joesph Diener, and Sarah Small. Along with her parents and husband, Margaret is proceeded in passing by her daughter Sharon Metzler, and her siblings James Diener, John Diener, Thomas Diener, Jane Wilkinson, Bettina Whetstein and Elsie Snyder.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road Lancaster, PA, at 11 AM. Family invites guests to a visitation one hour prior to service. Margaret will be put to rest along side her husband following service at the St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to St. Peters Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at the above address.
