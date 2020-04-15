Margaret E. Peters, 101, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Clair E. Peters, who passed away on May 15, 2008. She was born in Chester County, daughter of the late Harry and Ada Wilson Bailey. She was a production worker, having worked for J.L. Clark, Co. for 20 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Susquehanna Fire Company and enjoyed going to the Columbia Senior Center, sewing, making cakes, going to the beach at Ocean City, MD, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Thomas K. (Charlotte) Peters, Bainbridge; Carl E. (Faith) Peters, Wrightsville; Clarence W. (Mary Ellen) Peters, Columbia; Joann L. Scheid, Lancaster; Claire E. Markley, Columbia; and Beth E. (Carl) Metzger, York. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. One sister: Lois M. Stoutzenberger, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by two sons: Robert Bailey and Dale Peters. One brother: Joseph Bailey. One sister: Ada Belle McComsey.
Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
