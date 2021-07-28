Margaret E. Mowrer, 95, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Reuben B. Mowrer with whom she was married 62 years until his death in 2016. Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late George F., Sr. and Edna Nace Reuter.
Marg retired after 25 years of service from Wyeth Laboratories (GSK) where she worked as a lab technician. She later worked parttime at Hempfield High School and Manheim Auto Auction where she was employed in food services. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed shopping and traveling with her sisters and family, playing cards and enjoyed tending to her garden and rose bushes.
She is survived by her son, Craig R. Mowrer; grandchildren, Nicole E. Zimmerman, John M. husband of Cathy Mowrer; great-grandchildren, Alana, Tyler, Casey; sisters, Irene Strube Engle, Violet Liphart and Shirley Roberts. She was preceded in death by her siblings, George "Frank" Reuter, Jr., Paul A. Reuter, Sr., Jean Siegrist and Edna Hosfeld.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA with the Rev. Traci Glover, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org