Margaret E. McCandless

Margaret McCandless passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 96, in the Apostles Care Center at Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA. Margaret was born on October 27, 1923 to George and Marion Hullfish in Hopewell, NJ. After the loss of both parents, she lived with her aunt and uncle, Harry and Emma Hullfish. She graduated from Hopewell Valley High School in 1941. Her yearbook dubbed her "Maggie the witty". She then worked at the Rockwell Manufacturing Co. for ten years. Margaret and Harry McCandless were married on September 13, 1947, and had three children. Margaret was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hopewell, where she served as secretary. She also volunteered for Friends in Service Here (FISH) and Meals-on-Wheels.
Margaret and Harry moved from Hopewell to Lancaster, PA in 1979. In 2004 they moved from their home on Central Manor Road to Homestead Village. Margaret was a member of the Westgate Baptist Church and worked at the Mountville library for fifteen years.
Family and friends will remember Margaret for her love of: nature and bird-watching; tennis, ping-pong, Scrabble and Hearts; canning and freezing home-grown fruits and vegetables; her various collections, particularly of dollhouse miniatures; many family camping trips through the U.S. and Canada. She shared her enthusiasms generously, along with her renowned sense of humor.
Margaret was predeceased by siblings, Kenneth, Marion, Donald and Shirley, and daughter, Sally Ruth. She is survived by husband, Harry, daughter, Kate (Michael Newton) of Mission, British Columbia, son, Kevin (Linda) and granddaughter, Erika of Lancaster, PA, and many loving nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to the health care workers and staff at the Apostles Care Center for their courageous and caring work in these challenging times.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date to be determined.
Please make contributions in Margaret's name to the LG Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Checks can be mace payable to "Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences" for the Student Emergency Fund.
A living tribute »