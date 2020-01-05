Margaret E. Leininger, 101, of Willow Street, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Lakeside at Willow Valley. She was the loving wife of the late Gordon J. Leininger, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1995.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Elias R. and Annie E. (Ludwig) Wagner.
Margaret was a graduate of Reading High School, class of 1935. She then went on to attend Moody Bible Institute in Chicago from 1941-1942. A career secretary, Margaret was employed by Donegal Steel Foundry, Donegal Mutual Insurance Company, and most recently by Warfel Construction Company, retiring in 1989.
Margaret was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Lancaster. Over the years she had served as Superintendent of the Kindergarten Department of the Sunday school. She had also been a leader of visitation groups to Pennhurst Hospital.
She is survived by a son, Torrey Leininger, and wife Gayle, of Dover, DE; a daughter, Lois Evans, of Lancaster; grandsons, Todd L. Evans, and wife Belen, of Cape Coral, FL, and David A. Leininger, and wife Victoria, of Manchester, PA; a granddaughter, Kimberley Loken, and husband Israel, of Tomball, TX; and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Leininger, a granddaughter, Carol Lynn Leininger, and one sister.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margaret's memory to Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
