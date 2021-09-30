Margaret E. Klonaris, age 88, of Atglen, PA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was the wife of James A. Klonaris, with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage on August 17th. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Edward J. & Margaret E. McGrath Ryan.
In the past she was co-owner of the Grapevine Deli of Parkesburg and original co-owner of the Gap Diner. She enjoyed gardening and studying her bible.
Surviving besides her husband are 4 daughters: Kathleen wife of Robin Coffroth of Christiana, Diane Klonaris fiancée of Ronald Young of Lancaster, Patricia wife of Jeffery Sauer of Quarryville, Pamela Klonaris of Parkesburg, 4 grandchildren: Jonathan Telepchak, Zachary Sauer, Shannon Sauer, Joseph Coffroth, 2 great-grandchildren: Connor & Farrah Telepchak. She was preceded in death by a son, James N. Klonaris, 3 siblings: Edward & Dorothy Ryan and Sandra Jones.
An outdoor graveside viewing and service will take place at the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds, 1089 Simmontown Road, Gap, PA on Friday, October 1st at 3 p.m., with Pastor Kurt Schenk officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com