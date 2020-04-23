Margaret E. Jackson, 82, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the wife of Charles W. Jackson. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Eber and Caroline Kurtz.
She was a bookkeeper for B & J Disposal and she was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. She also attended the LCBC church in Ephrata.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children; Lawrence (Linda) Barrage, Robert (Dee Dee) Barrage, Warren Barrage, Charles Jackson, Terri (Marlin) Stoltzfus, step son, Thomas (Barbara) Taylor, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, siblings, Robert (Kitty) Kurtz, Arthur Kurtz, and Jacqueline Steffe.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences can be posted at: www.wildefuneralhome.com
