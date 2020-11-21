Margaret E. Halley, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Regina Ryan Pearse. She was the loving wife of Chester R. "Butch" Halley.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children: Jason husband of Mandee Halley of Smithfield, Dean husband of Alexis Halley of Elizabethtown and Jessica Smith of Colorado; nine grandchildren, four sisters and one brother. She was preceded in death by a sister, Veronica Lott.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
