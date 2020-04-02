Margaret E. Buckwalter

Margaret E. "Peggy" Buckwalter, 96, of Lititz, and formerly of Manor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. She was the wife of the late Richard G. "Dick" Buckwalter, and they shared 70 years of marriage together. Born in Lititz on January 22, 1924, Peggy was the daughter of the late Jacob S. and Anna Erb Hess.
Peggy was a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm. She leaves a legacy of Christian faith and love of her family and friends. Peggy took whatever life had in store for her. Her hobbies included photography, scrapbooking, journaling, and flower gardening. Peggy had a servant's heart and enjoyed doing things for others whenever she could. She was a member of Millersville Mennonite Church and Sunday School, and in her earlier years volunteered her time to the activities of the church.
Surviving is a son, Michael R. husband of Joan Wolgemuth Buckwalter, of Mountville, three grandchildren, Matthew R. Buckwalter, of Lancaster, Jonathan M. husband of Caroline Reist Buckwalter, Katie E. wife of Brian Kiefer, both of Columbia, five great-grandchildren, Owen, Molly, August, Easton, Grace, a sister-in-law, Susan Hess, of Mount Joy, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Buckwalter, two brothers, Melvin E. and Paul C. Hess, and three siblings in infancy.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of United Zion Retirement Community and Hospice & Community Care for the excellent care Peggy received.
Due to the current public health guidelines, the graveside service for Peggy will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Peggy's memory to United Zion Benevolent Care Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
