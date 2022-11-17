Margaret C. Smith, 90, of St. Anne's Retirement Community passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Smith, who passed away on March 19, 1997. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late William Neidamyer and Alice Byers Neidamyer Kring.
Margaret was a secretary for the School District of Lancaster for 31 years before her retirement in June of 1997 and was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1950. She was a former member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Lancaster for 41 years and was very active on different committees. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Mountville and volunteered at St. Anne's Retirement Community.
She is survived by one son: Jeffrey L. (Ann L.) Smith, Columbia. One grandson: William J. Smith. Her longtime companion: Jack F. Bowers, Wrightsville.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. James Snyder, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
