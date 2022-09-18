Margaret C. Mitchell, 93, passed away September 13, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elizabeth Myers.
She had a fondness for gardening, specializing in roses and tomatoes. Margaret will be remembered for having an artist's eye; her family will treasure her landscape paintings and handmade quilts. She could be found rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
Margaret will be sorely missed by her daughters: Margaret Mitchell, wife of Gerald Kelly of Lancaster and Janice, wife of Tim Woodard of Syracuse, NY; a sister, Jean Yanchek of Colorado, as well as a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her sons William, George and Andrew Mitchell and brothers: Jackie, Jay, and William Myers, and a sister, Nancy Rannels.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
