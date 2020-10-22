Margaret C. Lefever, 94, of Landisville, passed away on October 15, 2020 at Penn Medicine, LGH. She was the wife of late Donald H. Lefever with whom she was married 60 years until his death in 2005. Born in Manor Township, she was the daughter of the late J. Clayton Charles Sr. and Mary Rutt Charles.
Margaret worked in the clerical field for various area companies and assisted her husband in their business, Lefever Trucking Company. She was a member Mount Calvary Church, Elizabethtown. She was a longtime volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital and enjoyed gardening and art as her hobby.
She is survived by her daughter, Elnora, wife of John B. Stoner; two granddaughters, Donna, wife of Aaron Bartley; Angela, wife of Gamile Younger; four great grandchildren; sisters, Helen R. Charles; Marion E. "Betty" Charles, her brother, J. Clayton, Jr., husband of Dorothy Charles, and Anna Charles, wife of B. Robert Charles. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald David Lefever and siblings, B. Robert Charles and Mary Catherine Charles.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Carter, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Margaret's memory to the Mount Calvary Church, 395 Old Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St., Landisville, PA.