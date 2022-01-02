Margaret Border, 86, of Lititz, PA, received her set of angel wings on Friday, December 24, 2021, while at home surrounded by family. Originally from Norwich, England, she was the daughter of the late Doris Ames and Thomas Edwards. She is survived by her husband Charles of 63 years, twin brother Michael Edward of Norwich, England; children: Charles of San Diego, CA, Sheila of Honey Brook, PA, Michael of Rochester, NY; granddaughters: Emily of West Chester, PA, and Sarah of Honey Brook, PA.
She was an avid gardener, being a member of the Lititz Garden Club. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time reading, completing the daily newspaper puzzles, relaxing watching quiz shows and her British comedies, along with following the Phillies games in the evening. Another bright spot in Margaret’s life was watching and cheering on her granddaughters at their sporting events and music recitals. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and longtime employee of Farmer First Bank.
She was a devoted and caring wife, a loving mother and grandmother and dear kind person to her friends. She will be greatly missed and loved by all.
Services will be private. Instead of flowers, family is requesting donations to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com, 717-560-5100
A living tribute »