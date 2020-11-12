Margaret Boone Hunt Landis, 89, of Columbia, PA, passed away on Monday morning, November 9, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarkson Toms Hunt II and Margaret Evans Lincoln.
Margaret graduated from Lancaster Country Day School in 1949 and attended Bryn Mawr College and Lancaster Business College. She married the love of her life, the late William B. Landis, M.D., in 1951. They were married for 39 years. In 1958, the Landises purchased a stone farmhouse along the Marietta Pike. Chiques Stonehouse was Margaret's home for nearly 62 years.
Margaret was a member of Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maytown, PA. She was an active worshiper there for over 50 years. She served two terms on the Church Council and sang soprano in the choir for a number of years. Margaret's love of music played an important part throughout her life. She participated in the Marietta Community Chorus for several years and sang in her church's choir until just a few years ago.
Margaret's one true passion was history. She was a Bicentennial re-enactor with Donegal Rangers and Captain Matthew Smith's Company of Riflemen, Brigade of the American Revolution. She became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1977 and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1968. She was very proud of her family's heritage and her 52-year membership. She was a board member of the Historical Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. She was a Trustee of the Lancaster County Historical Society and was the Museum Committee Chairperson. Margaret was president of the Haldeman Mansion Preservation Society. She was a board member, Vice President, and President of the Marietta Restoration Associates, Inc. Most recently, she was a Board Member for Rivertownes PA USA.
Margaret enjoyed a wide reputation for her remarkable knowledge of local history. She authored and completed nominations for the Marietta Historic District Extension in 1983 and the Chickies Historic District in 2005. Both were approved by the Bureau for Historic Preservation, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and National Register. She was awarded two New Era Rose Awards, one for each accomplishment.
Margaret's love of history was also displayed in her efforts to preserve historic buildings. She succeeded in having the exteriors of both the Haldeman Mansion in Bainbridge and the Union Meeting House in Marietta restored and preserved. From 2003 to 2013, Margaret acted as treasurer and historian for the restoration and preservation of the Mussleman Vesta Iron Furnace Center at Marietta with the creation of a museum showcasing the history of iron industry in the area. Margaret received the C. Emlen Urban Award for Leadership from the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County in 2009.
Margaret was a Board Member and a former Vice President of The Marietta Community House. In 2019, Margaret was given a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania House Of Representatives Citation honoring 40 years of service to The Marietta Community House.
In spite of her accomplishments and awards, Margaret always considered her roles as a wife and a mother as the most important commitments of her lifetime, and she was very proud of her family.
She is survived by her four children; Dr. William "Tex" Landis (Odessa) of Glen Rock, PA, Dr. Barbara Hoffmann (Wayne) of Hellam, PA, James Landis (Stephanie) of Mount Joy, PA, and Phillip Landis (Judy) of Wrightsville, PA. Also surviving are Margaret's eight grandchildren, Rebekah Landis Dietrich, Rachel Landis Zeigler, William "Caleb" Landis, Christopher Hoffmann, David Hoffmann, Meghan Henderson, Hannah Landis Arnold, and Phillip Landis; and 10 great-grandchildren. Her beloved sister, Alice Lincoln Hunt Daily of Savannah, GA, preceded her in death.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at The Marietta Community House, 264 West Market Street, Marietta, PA 17547. Pastor James Anderson and Rev. Robert Lescallette will officiate. Friends are welcome to greet the family starting at 1:00 p.m., and refreshments will follow after the service. A private family interment will be held at Woodward Hill Cemetery.
Please make donations in Margaret's memory to Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11 North Queen Street, Maytown, PA 17550.
