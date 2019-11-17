Margaret B. Von Stetten, 94, of the Willow Valley Community, went to be with her Lord on November 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Wayne Von Stetten to whom she was married 70 years until his death in 2018. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Evard P. and Emma Cleland Best.
Wherever she lived, she was very active in her church community. Margaret loved Christmas and family gatherings. She was happy to enjoy 30 years of traveling with her late husband Wayne after his retirement.
Margaret is survived by her devoted family, Wayne II (Debbie); James (Reenie); Eileen Gale, (wife of the late Christopher) Richard (Annette); 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Best (Nan) and Evard Best (Beverly).
At Margaret's request, her service of remembrance will be private with interment in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. If desired, contributions to Hands Across the Street, c/o the Columbia Presbyterian Church, 360 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512 would be deeply appreciated.
