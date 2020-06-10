Margaret B. (Barbour) Helman, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Legends of Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Daisy May (Buckwalter) and John E. Barbour. She was the beloved wife for 67 years to the late William C. Helman who passed in 2019.
Margaret was a 1948 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. She was a member of Bethany E.C. Church of Creswell. Margaret enjoyed playing the piano and working in her flower beds. She was a gifted cook and loved to treat her family. Margaret loved taking trips to the beach and especially enjoyed her time in Lewes, DE. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and treating her grandchildren. Her kind heart and witty personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Margaret is survived by her 4 children: William K. Helman, husband of Patricia, Millersville, Douglas C. Helman, husband of Amy, Millersville, Lori H., wife of Michael McMaster, Wrightsville and John B. Helman, husband of Claudia L., Columbia; 8 grandchildren: Peter Helman, husband of Dr. Tuc To, Charles Helman, husband of Laura, Colin Helman, Curtis Helman, Sean McMaster, Shannon McMaster, Christopher Helman, and Benjamin Helman; 1 great-grandson William Thomas Helman; 2 nieces: Cathy Quarles and Bonnie Reppert and 2 nephews: Robert Diehl and Rick Stief. Her sister, Evelyn Diehl predeceased Margaret.
A visitation will take place 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Robert L. Haslam officiating, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bethany E.C. Church, 1165 Letort Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4215, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
