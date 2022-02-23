Margaret Anne "Peg" Sutton, 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Newport Meadows, Christiana, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of Edward B. Sutton, and they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on August 27th. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Donna Stone Anderson.
Peg received her associate degree to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and spent 13 years working for the Coatesville Veterans Hospital, a job she loved. Prior to that, she was a Correctional Officer for the Lancaster County Prison where she met Edward. She was a former member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
She enjoyed going to the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey and Ocean City, Maryland, cooking, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Henry, husband of Jena Fischer, Colorado; 2 nephews, 1 niece, and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters. She was the last of her immediate family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend "Peg's" Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Norbert Suresh, Celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice in her memory.
