Margaret Anne Jalbert

Margaret Anne (Mosher) Jalbert, 65, of East Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert V. and Mary (Gagnon) Mosher.
Margaret was a 1974 graduate of Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill. Over the years, she worked in accounting and bookkeeping positions for various companies, including Rite-Aid, Keystone Human Services, Lumsden Corp., and more recently Small Wonders Day Care, before her health forced her into retirement. Margaret was extremely sociable and had many friends that she enjoyed going out with. She loved being outdoors, enjoyed hiking, was an avid gardener, and was extremely fond of her cats.
Margaret is survived by her son, Derek Weachter, of East Petersburg; her sister, Jane Landucci and her husband Thomas of Harrisburg; her brother, Thomas Mosher of Lebanon; and her companion, Mike Mellinger of Jonestown, along with several nieces and nephews.
Per Margaret's specific request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of the excellent care given to Margaret while in their care, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.