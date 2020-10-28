Margaret Ann (Peggy) Graber went to dance with the angels on October 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Peggy was born to William S. and Margaret C. Butler (both deceased) November 22, 1940.
She is survived by William (Bill) Graber, Jr., whom she married December 27, 1958. Peggy is also survived by their son, William (Lauren) Graber III, and daughters Karen Graber and Amy (Loren) Zook. Peggy's legacy and love lives on in her eleven grandchildren and all the children whose lives she touched as Sunday School director at St. James and St. Christopher's Episcopal Churches.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, safely distanced visitation will be held at Grace Point Church, 10 Singer Ave., Paradise, PA, 9:00AM-11:00 AM on November 14, 2020. Also due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held following visitation. Those interested in watching the livestream may do so by emailing jan@gracepointparadise.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, earmarked for "Operation Christmas Child." shiveryfuneralhome.com.