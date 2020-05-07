Margaret Ann (Peg) Sargen, 84, passed away peacefully at Lancashire Hall Nursing Home on May 6th.
She is survived by her four children: Charles D. Marley, Jr., G. Steven Marley, Tina K. Harris and Kimberly A. Leibfried, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Charles A. Bauserman and Kathryn R. Gentzler. She had a brother, Ronald L. Bauserman, who predeceased her, and three surviving sisters: Kay L. Ludwig, Judith M. Fuhrman, and Roberta J. Crook.
She was a native of Marietta, Pennsylvania. She was married to the late Charles D. Marley, Sr., the father of all four children, and subsequently, to Joseph Sargen, Sr. until his death. She enjoyed a wonderful last 26 years with Luther D. Kline, Jr. of Columbia, PA, whom she called "the love of her life."
"Peg" worked at Wyeth Laboratories from 1951-1971, owned Peggy Marley's Restaurant on Market Street in Marietta from 1971-1976 and entertained all of Marietta with her love of cooking and her engaging personality. Her most enjoyable times were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
