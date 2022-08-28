Margaret Anne Keener, fondly known as Peggy, entered her final destination on the blessed journey of life on August 25, 2022. Peggy was blessed with 61 years of marriage to her loving husband, John W. Keener before his passing in 2016.
Peggy was born in Lancaster on March 15, 1936, to the late Thomas and Margaret (McMullan) Floyd. She grew up living in Hartman Hall on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College, where her father was a coach and trainer of numerous sports.
Peggy attended grade school at Sacred Heart and was a 1954 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Following graduation, she attended Millersville State Teachers College, majoring in Elementary Education until a handsome Air Force Lieutenant swept her off her feet. They were united in marriage on April 9, 1955.
As a devout Catholic, Peggy taught Sunday school preparing many children for their First Communion and was a certified catechist for the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RICA). More recently, as a member of Sacred Heart Church, she served on the Social Justice Committee and volunteered serving community meals at St. Mary's Church.
Family was the center of Peggy's life. She was a cherished and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her most valued and memorable moments were spent with them enjoying family dinners, holidays, and special occasions in her beautiful home. She was a gracious host, an accomplished cook, and loved to entertain. She dearly loved her children and was the devoted mother to J. Timothy Keener, husband of Cindy (Burie), Margie Donegan and significant other (Mark Dubbs), and Patrick O. Keener, husband of Corrine (Callis). Peggy was proud to be to be called MAM by her six grandchildren, Daniel, John, and Kristine Keener, Shannon and Moira Donegan, Brianna Keener; and her great-grandson Deklan Keener. In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Floyd, husband of Joan, who was a paramount figure throughout her life and whom she loved and looked up to. Surviving Peggy are several nieces and nephews who were a big part of her life.
While raising her children, Peggy worked alongside John growing their family business, Keener Insulating & Supply, Inc. They were members of the Hamilton Club where she bowled and attended many social events. Peggy was also a member of the Tennis and Yacht Club and enjoyed playing tennis and the life-long friendships she made there.
Peggy and John were worldwide travelers and had the opportunity to experience every continent. They enjoyed many winters in Key West; however, her favorite location was their summer home in Avalon where she shared many memorable moments with family and friends.
Peggy had the ability to light up every room she entered. Anyone who encountered her warm and welcoming personality, beautiful smile and loving honesty will be forever impacted.
Peggy's family will welcome guests from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Michael Metzgar as Celebrant, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Final Commendation and Farewell will be at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or Sacred Heart School, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
